Bar of the Week: Crawford's Corner Pub

BLOOMINGTON — This week's pick for Bar of the Week is Crawford's Corner Pub at 610 W. Chestnut St., on the west side of Bloomington.

Crawford's used to be Beningo's Italian restaurant, which was owned by Janet Whitworth. Beningo's, however, went out of business in the summer of 2016 after 46 years of service. A longtime customer, neighbor and contractor, Bobby Crawford, his wife Amy Crawford, and Larry Salvator, a plumber, decided to revamp the place and obtain a liquor license. Thanks to them, Crawford's has been in business since 2017. In honor of the former owner, the Crawford's named a burger after her called "The Janet."

"This establishment has been open for four years on the west side of town. They have the nicest and friendliest staff you could ask for," said Peg Crawford, a maintenance worker at the business. "When you walk into the Pub, it is all about laughter and friends. The food is unbelievable. Fresh meat every day for their hamburgers, the best breakfast in town and all sorts of different foods on their menu. It is a must-try."

Crawford's has both an upstairs and downstairs bar as well as a beer garden with plenty of seating and room for mingling. Though the inside is good for any season, the outdoor patio is perfect for summertime.

My first memory from Crawford's is going there to celebrate my friend's 21st birthday. The American cheeseburger, fries and pepper jack cheese curds were delicious, but the alcohol was a real treat.

My friend and I shared what they call a "Boozy Bucket," which is a mixture of vodka, lemonade and a couple other ingredients all mixed in a sand pail (without the sand, of course). It's very sweet, but it's huge, and should definitely be shared between multiple friends. They also have Bloody Mary's, buckets of beer bottles and daily specials.

Crawford's most popular drink is the West side Whistler, but they have other specialty drinks as well, including the Crawford's Crush, Tito's Backyard Tea, Irish Mule and the Feisty Ginger. My favorite is the Crawford's Crush because it pretty much tastes like Orange Crush. Though it's good any time, I'm sure it would be an excellent mimosa substitute for brunch.

Crawford's Corner Pub is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Breakfast is served Monday through Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon.

