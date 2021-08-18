Bar of the Week: Western Tap, a hidden bar and restaurant in Bloomington

Editor's note: This is a weekly Pantagraph series featuring local restaurants and bars. Know someone we should talk to? Email Olivia Jacobs at ojacobs@pantagraph.com.

BLOOMINGTON — This week's pick for Bar of the Week is Western Tap at 1301 N. Western Ave. in Bloomington.

Western Tap was established in 1892 and is currently owned by Jay Taylor, owner of Mulligan's in Downtown Bloomington. Taylor has owned Mulligan's for 20 years and Western Tap for the last 14. What was once a grocery story and deli is now a bar and grill inside a big red building in the middle of a neighborhood.

"We got a lot to offer. The beer garden is one thing, there's about 16 TVs total, enough for everyone. We even have slot machines and pool tables," Taylor said. "We have a diverse crowd. We see ages 21 through 81 almost on a daily basis. People bring in their kids here. It's very family oriented."

The pub served only beer until it was redone 16 years ago. When Taylor took over as owner, he obtained a liquor license and opened the kitchen where they once only served sandwiches.

Western Tap has several drink specials throughout the week as well.

"The staff has been here a long time. It makes things run a lot smoother and I don't have a lot of turnover," Taylor said. "Outside of the staff, just the people that come in here, you really get a broad number of people. We have a lot of regulars who have supported us for a long time, especially through these difficult last couple years and they keep coming back."

Western Tap was also the first pub in Bloomington-Normal to receive cable by a high-quality wire instead of an air-wave antenna in June 1969.

"Our most popular food items are the burgers," Taylor said. "Nothing is frozen, everything comes in fresh. Some places will pre-cook. We cook to order here, which is hard to keep up on with the space we have."

The Western burger, the wings, the original philly and chicken philly sandwiches are popular as well. Western Tap also has salads, wraps and plenty of other food options.

"We have a pretty big menu for a place this size and our prices are a big thing too" Taylor said. "We keep it to where everyone can come out and have a good time and have a bite to eat."

Country singer Luke Bryan made an appearance at the pub in February 2013 after he performed at the then-U.S. Cellular Coliseum on his The Dirt Road Diaries Tour.

"My friend was working security at the coliseum that night and Bryan was looking for a low key place where he wasn't going to get bombarded," Taylor said.

Long-time employee Melisa Menssen of Bloomington noted that people often refer to Western Tap as a "hidden gem" with its laid back atmosphere and consistency of the food and staff.

"People get nervous going trough the neighborhood, thinking 'Am I going the right way?'" Menssen said. "When people think of a neighborhood bar, they think rundown, so I think people are pleasantly surprised when they come here since everything is so nice, clean and open, and I think people enjoy coming for the staff."

Menssen also added that the three amigos and horse statues outside of the building are popular photo-ops for customers.

Western Tap is open 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-12 a.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday.

