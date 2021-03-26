Bargain Time Bins opens Saturday in Bloomington-Normal's former outlet mall

NORMAL — Bargain Time Bins of Bloomington will open this weekend in the Crossroads Center, the formal outlet mall at at 468 Wylie Drive, Normal. The store will host a grand opening this Saturday starting at 9 a.m.

The liquidation store, owned by Cory Redman, will sell electronics, home goods, sporting goods, toys and other items significantly discounted from retail value.

Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. The store is closed on Fridays.

For more information, find the "Bargain Time Bins of Bloomington" page on Facebook.

