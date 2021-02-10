Biaggi's shuts down Peoria restaurant permanently

PEORIA — Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano has permanently closed its Peoria location.

In December, the Bloomington-based chain said it was temporarily suspending the Peoria operation, 2601 W. Lake Ave., in the Westlake Shopping Center. The company blamed financial struggles sparked by state-ordered COVID-19 restrictions regarding indoor dining.

But on Wednesday, the chain announced the permanent closure on Facebook:

"We've made the difficult decision to permanently close Biaggi's in Peoria. Thank you to all who have dined with us over the past nine years. We've enjoyed serving you! We apologize for any inconvenience and hope to serve you again in one of our other locations. For additional information, please contact our corporate office via email at info@biaggis.com."

The chain continues to operate outlets in nine states. Illinois locations still include the flagship eatery in Bloomington, plus locations in Champaign, Algonquin, Naperville and Deer Park.

The 24 most unusual town names in Illinois

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0