Bloomington apartment buildings sold for combined $2.5 million

BLOOMINGTON — Coldwell Banker Commercial represented Anglers Cove in selling two multi-family properties at 1002 and 1005 Arlene Court in Bloomington. The buildings sold for a combined $2.5 million.
The buyer, All Season Properties, was represented by Meghan O’Neal-Rogozinski. ASP plans to update the buildings' units as they become vacant and increase their occupancy rate.
“All Season Properties LLC is confident in the local market and views both properties as positive investments, with the surrounding area’s strong employment opportunities from various industries,” O’Neal-Rogozinski said.
1002 Arlene Court, built in 1982, is a two-story property consisting of 36 primarily two-bedroom units. The adjacent 1005 Arlene Court, built in 1984, is also a two-story property and consists of 12 two-bedroom units.