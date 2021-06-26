 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Bloomington apartment buildings sold for combined $2.5 million

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Coldwell Banker Commercial represented Anglers Cove in selling two multi-family properties at 1002 and 1005 Arlene Court in Bloomington. The buildings sold for a combined $2.5 million.

The buyer, All Season Properties, was represented by Meghan O’Neal-Rogozinski. ASP plans to update the buildings' units as they become vacant and increase their occupancy rate. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“All Season Properties LLC is confident in the local market and views both properties as positive investments, with the surrounding area’s strong employment opportunities from various industries,” O’Neal-Rogozinski said.

1002 Arlene Court, built in 1982, is a two-story property consisting of 36 primarily two-bedroom units. The adjacent 1005 Arlene Court, built in 1984, is also a two-story property and consists of 12 two-bedroom units.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scenes From Miami-Area Building Collapse

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Scenes From Miami-Area Building Collapse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News