Bloomington assembly plant closing; 139 to lose jobs

BLOOMINGTON — More than 100 people will lose their jobs as a result of Flexitech Inc. shutting down its Bloomington assembly plant.
It is unknown why the plant is closing. Company officials could not be reached immediately Tuesday for comment.
The company notified the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity on April 24 that it was closing the plant at 1719 E. Hamilton Road.
A specific closing date was not given, but the notice said 139 people would be laid off.
The first layoff date is listed as June 1, 2021.
Under state the Illinois Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN), employers must notify the state when they plan to lay off workers.
The firm designs and manufactures high pressure automotive brakes and operates eight facilities across six countries, according to its website.
Patrick Hoban, CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council, said he did not know why the plant was closing.
"We never want to lose one of our businesses, but we are confident in our workforce programs, the training partnerships that we have, and the upcoming available jobs that will hopefully be able to assist our displaced workers," said Hoban.
He added that Flexitech is working with Career Link in assisting its displaced workers. The website launched by the federally funded not-for-profit organization offers information about finding a job, going to school, starting a business and retirement opportunities.
