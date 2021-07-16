Bloomington Labor Day Parade to return

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Labor Day Parade is returning.
Organizers on Friday announced the event would be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6, starting at Front and Center streets in downtown Bloomington.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
This year's theme is "Labor, Stronger than Ever" and will feature union marching units, the Illinois State University Big Red Marching Machine band, local high school bands, community organizations, construction equipment and elected officials.
The route follows Front, Lee and Wood streets to Miller Park. Information is at shorturl.at/cuET4 or through
bnparade@gmail.com.
The parade is sponsored by the Bloomington & Normal Trades & Labor Assembly, AFL-CIO, the central labor council for all area labor unions.
The first part of the video drone series "Uniquely Illinois" looks at Abraham Lincoln's relationship to the land and people of the state.
David Proeber
Photos: 2019 Labor Day parade in Bloomington
090319-blm-loc-10laborparade
Sousaphone players from the Illinois State University Big Red Marching Machine marched in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
090319-blm-loc-4laborparade
Members of the Illinois State University Big Red Marching Machine's color guard practiced in a parking lot as they took part in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
090319-blm-loc-1laborparade
John Penn, left, vice president of the Midwest Region of Laborers International Union of North America, talks with U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Springfield, on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, on Front Street in downtown Bloomington before the start of the Labor Day parade.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
090319-blm-loc-2laborparade
The McLean County Republican Party unit celebrates a booming economy, President Donald Trump and other GOP officials on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, during the Labor Day parade in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
090319-blm-loc-3laborparade
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin walks with members of Laborers International Union of North America Local 362 on Sept. 2, 2019, during the Labor Day parade in downtown Bloomington. This year's parade is being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
090319-blm-loc-5laborparade
Marlene Dietz and her husband, Illinois State University President Larry Dietz, threw candy as they rode in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
090319-blm-loc-6laborparade
Ronald C. Morehead, president of the Bloomington-Normal Trades and Labor Assembly, helps organize the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
090319-blm-loc-11laborparade
Jacob Hartwig, son of Bloomington firefighter Michael Hartwig, collects contributions for the Muscular Dystrophy Association during the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
090319-blm-loc-7laborparade
Phil Smith, Normal, uses a campaign sign to shield himself from the sun during the 125th anniversary of the nationally celebrated Labor Day holiday Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
090319-blm-loc-9laborparade
John Penn, vice president of the Midwest Regiona Local Union 362, and Larry Williams of Bloomington, talk before the start of the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
U-S-A
Emma Heineman, 8, prepares to hand out U.S. flags during the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
090319-blm-loc-12laborparade
Anthony Blair, 6, Bloomington, made a contribution to area firefighters for the Muscular Dystrophy Association during the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
090319-blm-loc-13laborparade
Twins Nicole and Samantha Smaga of Bloomington, both age 8, made a contribution for the Muscular Dystrophy Association during the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
090319-blm-loc-14laborparade
Representatives from the Center for Independent Living marched in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
090319-blm-loc-16laborparade
Nor_Mal the clown used his hat to cool off the crowd during the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
090319-blm-loc-17laborparade
Bloomington High School football players Ben Wellman and Ivan Smith handed out books from the bike during Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
090319-blm-loc-18laborparade
The University High School marching band played as they marched during the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
090319-blm-loc-20laborparade
A four-wheel bowling pin drove in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
090319-blm-loc-19laborparade
A troop from Gymnastics Etc. marched as they did handstands during the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
090319-blm-loc-21laborparade
The Normal Marching Band, a combination of Normal Community and Normal Community West high schools' marching bands, followed behind Pheasant Lanes Family Fun Center in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
090319-blm-loc-22laborparade
The Normal Marching Band, a combination of Normal Community and Normal Community West high schools' marching bands, marched in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
090319-blm-loc-24laborparade
Mackenzie and Madison King threw candy to parade watchers as they represented Local 99 of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union during the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
090319-blm-loc-29laborparade
Nicole Thornton, left, and Destinee Byrd of Central Illinois Men Against Domestic Abuse shared their message during the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
090319-blm-loc-27laborparade
McLean County State's Attorney Don Knapp pointed out a target as Kaelynn Rowan, 11, Normal, threw a football during the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
090319-blm-loc-25laborparade
A group from Moms Demand Action marched behind a United Auto Workers entry during the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in downtown Bloomington. About 100 union locals and other organizations marched in the annual parade.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
090319-blm-loc-28laborparade
The Bloomington High School marching band's color guard performed in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.