Bloomington-Normal airport lands over $2M in federal funds

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal Airport Authority received $2,898,471 in federal funding for airport improvements at Central Illinois Regional Airport.

This Federal Aviation Administration investment is funded through President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan and will provide economic relief for costs associated with operations, staffing, cleaning, sanitation and combating the spread of COVID-19, according to a news release. 

"These federal investments will help create a safer and more efficient experience for travelers and staff at airports around Illinois," Sen. Dick Durbin stated. "Our airports are a critical part of Illinois' economic success, which is why Sen. Duckworth and I were proud to support the American Rescue Plan to bring this funding to our state."

Three months into 2021, the Central Illinois Regional Airport has logged 54,109 total passengers. Only 183,190 total passengers passed-through in 2020. 

Also receiving funds are the Metropolitan Airport Authority of Rock Island County, $4,382,017; and the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois, $1,054,703.

"Making sure airports across Illinois continue to have the support they need during this pandemic is critical to protecting local jobs and enhancing the traveler experience," Sen. Tammy Duckworth said. "I'm proud to join Sen. Durbin in announcing this infusion of federal funding through the American Rescue PLan to help support our state's transportation systems."

