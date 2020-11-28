Bloomington-Normal holiday shoppers encouraged to buy locally in 'The Season of Small'

NORMAL — Small-business owners in Bloomington-Normal are receiving encouragement from customers as the holiday shopping season opens, and they remain optimistic that those positive sentiments will translate into sales, despite the pandemic.

“I think everybody is really coming out to support small businesses because of the pandemic,” said Lisa Hoffbauer, manager at Uptown Gifts & Accessories in uptown Normal. “They feel like they want to help in some way because they know that every local business has suffered because of COVID-19. I think the community has banded together to support the local shops.”

Still, the atmosphere is not the same as in past years, Hoffbauer said.

“It’s different,” she said. “But our customers have been extremely faithful. We are hearing from a lot of people that they are only shopping local this year and not at all online.”

“I really believe that people are shopping less online and are shopping local,” adds Jane Rupprecht, an employee at the store.