Bloomington-Normal holiday shoppers encouraged to buy locally in 'The Season of Small'

NORMAL — Small-business owners in Bloomington-Normal are receiving encouragement from customers as the holiday shopping season opens, and they remain optimistic that those positive sentiments will translate into sales, despite the pandemic.
“I think everybody is really coming out to support small businesses because of the pandemic,” said Lisa Hoffbauer, manager at Uptown Gifts & Accessories in uptown Normal. “They feel like they want to help in some way because they know that every local business has suffered because of COVID-19. I think the community has banded together to support the local shops.”
Like other groups that help child sexual abuse victims, the Children’s Advocacy Center in Bloomington has been handling fewer referrals this year.
Still, the atmosphere is not the same as in past years, Hoffbauer said.
“It’s different,” she said. “But our customers have been extremely faithful. We are hearing from a lot of people that they are only shopping local this year and not at all online.”
“I really believe that people are shopping less online and are shopping local,” adds Jane Rupprecht, an employee at the store.
That’s the intention, at least of Denise Willamson of Normal, who was in uptown Normal shopping Saturday morning.
“As a community, we need to support these small, locally owned businesses during this season,” she said. “So many have already closed or laid off employees and that hurts us all. We can’t wait. We have to help them out now.”
Most stores reported being busy on Small Business Saturday, the unofficial holiday and counterpart to Black Friday and Cyber Monday that encourages shoppers to support the economy through local shops.
The Bloomington Economic and Community Development Department has partnered with 30 downtown Bloomington businesses for "Season of Small." Through Dec. 24, shoppers who collect entries in a passport are entered in a drawing for a gift basket valued at more than $800.
At Crossroads Fair Trade Goods and Gifts in downtown Bloomington, part-time manager and volunteer Donna Brouillet said she also is feeling good vibes from local shoppers.
“I feel confidence from what I have seen and heard,” she said. “I posted on Facebook about the importance of small businesses and the need to support them and it received about 10,000 likes, which is a lot. I think the message is out there because it is important that people support the small businesses, right now especially.”
Diana Nelson of Bloomington was doing her part Saturday, shopping in downtown Bloomington.
“COVID-19 messed up so many things, including travel and big Thanksgivings,” she said. “But the silver lining is that some families have more to spend this year, even though I know that a lot of others don’t. I am trying to find a line between spending more with the small, local businesses, and finding those who are needy and helping them out, as well.”
At Fox and Hounds Salon & Day Spa, manager Dakoda Neal emphasized the importance of gift cards for small businesses.
“Gift cards are a big thing this year,” she said.
“We have seen continued support from the community and we are very grateful,” she added. “Our guests are still coming in and seeing us and we have been thanked many times for the amount of sanitation practices that we have, and people are so glad to be able to get their hair done.
"It’s really different this year, but I think when we were able to come back after the shutdown, we adapted pretty well and got up to speed very quickly.”
