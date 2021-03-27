Bloomington-Normal restaurants up their game during COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON — When Ken Myszka first conceptualized his farm-to-table restaurants, he didn’t anticipate a major investment in technology.
Putting dollars toward tech, if any, would come later down the road, he thought. But in 2020, that vision shifted with the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent limits on indoor dining, forcing Myszka, the founder of Epiphany Farms Hospitality Group, to adapt.
The National Restaurant Association in its annual report said 2020 “was the most challenging year ever experienced by the restaurant industry.” That was due to temporary bans on indoor dining and continued variations of capacity limits throughout the year and into 2021. That led to many restaurant owners feeling hopeless about the state of their businesses, as the Illinois Restaurant Association reported in December that just over half of Illinois operators said they had considered closing until the pandemic passes.
In attempts to ride out the storm, some Bloomington-Normal-area restaurants temporarily shuttered business, some have defied state-imposed restrictions, some were approved for government loans and grants, and some even opened their doors amid the gloomy situation.
Simone Stefannuci and his wife, Letizia Narbulli, have had no complaints since moving from Rome to the U.S. in November 2019.
Owner of The Original Pinsaria at 211 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington, which opened Nov. 20, 2020, Stefannuci said starting with no indoor dining and now 25% capacity has been beneficial to his staff of 10 employees and one supervisor.
“We never got scared about the pandemic because that was, on one side, helpful to us to start slow and train our staff because even if each of them has years of experience in the restaurant business, what we do here is completely new to them – the ingredients we use,” and the technique they use to cook pinsa, Stefannuci said.
The Original Pinsaria’s signature item is pinsa, a Latin-derived word that means “push with your hands” in Italian, Stefannuci said.
The crust is crunchy on the outside with a softer interior after it’s prepared with rice, soy and wheat flours, about 80 to 90% water and fermented for 72 hours. The wait time for a pinsa is as short as five minutes.
With locations already in Switzerland and Spain, Stefannuci had his eyes set on bringing The Original Pinsaria to the U.S. for a few years.
Stefannuci’s initial plans, as well as John Solberg’s plans with Brass Pig Smoke & Alehouse at 602 N. Main St. in Bloomington, were to open much earlier than what ultimately panned out because of COVID-19.
After planning to open in 2019, Solberg said, “it all got pushed back a little bit, so we just pushed through,” and ended up opening Memorial Day weekend of 2020.
They constructed a kitchen along the back side of the building and were later approved for outdoor seating, with eight picnic tables wrapped around the building along West Mulberry Street and North Main Street.
Solberg said they had to alter some initial ideas because of COVID, “but overall, this is pretty much what we were looking for. We just wanted to bring a nice neighborhood smokehouse to downtown Bloomington.”
Also undergoing construction in 2020, Bloomington-based Lil Beaver Brewery’s year was a series of “weird situations” that unfolded with “incredible timing,” according to co-owner and head brewer Chad Bevers.
After upgrading its brewing equipment in 2019 and acquiring the adjacent space in its 16 Currency Drive building, the brewery’s plan for adding an indoor kitchen and dining space to its tap room and patio area was largely put on hold when the state first limited indoor dining and drinking.
The brewery rolled the dice and announced in July an indoor expansion, adding a full kitchen, 24-tap bar, a “barrel room” for private parties and a private video gaming area. The new taproom opened Oct. 23, but less than a month later, the entire state moved into Tier 3 coronavirus resurgence mitigations, which prohibited indoor dining.
Bevers said the brewery received permission from state and county liquor and health officials to offer a hybrid indoor-outdoor dining experience by keeping open the taproom’s large garage doors. That model worked on warmer days, but wasn’t sustainable.
The company ultimately kept the doors closed, relying on online to-go orders for beer and food until it opened for indoor dining again on Jan. 22, under Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan.
All the while, the brewery didn’t have to fund new systems or install new equipment to safely accommodate patrons. An updated point of sale system, a menu that’s accessible via QR code, and a high-capacity heating, ventilation and air conditioning system were already part of the indoor expansion.
“We essentially built an entirely new restaurant that was designed to handle COVID, before we even knew about COVID,” Bevers said. “We were already going to have the updated tech in place – the pandemic just made us learn how to use it the right way.”
Also contributing to the brewery’s buoyancy amid the pandemic were existing distribution relationships in over 150 retailers throughout the state. In 2020, the brewery produced and sold over 51,000 gallons of beer. The year before, it made and sold 27,000 gallons.
Revenue from those sales helped to build out the brewery’s staff and forge new distribution routes out of state, Bevers said, adding that support from the community and loyal patrons also contributed to keeping the business afloat.
Outpouring community support is also what has largely helped The Original Pinsaria.
“I didn’t expect all this warm welcome,” Stefannuci said. “We have customers that come here twice per week. We had people that in 10 days, they came seven times.”
The Original Pinsaria and Brass Pig have been profitable since day one. Stefannuci credits the healthiness and foreignness of their food, while Solberg credits their diversifying menu and being a new downtown attraction, for their successes.
Brass Pig altered its menu during Lent, for example, offering alligator and shrimp po’ boys, smoked lobster and smoked gyros during different weeks, as Solberg said they’re “constantly changing what we’re doing and what we can put a smoke twist on.”
The two new restaurants were not eligible for emergency loans or grants made available through various COVID-19 relief measures because they weren’t operating the prior year.
“We decided let’s get delivery going, let’s keep pushing carryout and let’s make it through this,” Solberg said. “So, it (no additional funding) was obviously a step back, but we were still able to pay all of our bills. We worked with our bank, we worked with our building owners and everybody’s been very helpful with what we needed to do.”
All five restaurants added or expanded delivery options and updated online ordering platforms, falling in line with another point from the National Restaurant Association’s report, which said that last year “tested the limits of operator innovation” and accelerated trends, such as technology investments.
“No doubt we spent more in 2020 than in 2019 on technology – thousands more on technology,” Myszka said of his downtown Bloomington businesses Epiphany Farms Restaurant and Anju Above. “We saw the writing on the wall with a tech-oriented future, but that was our two-, three-year strategy. And instead of having those three years, we had six months. The pandemic just sped up that side of the business so fast.”