Bloomington-Normal restaurants up their game during COVID-19

Simone Stefannuci and his wife, Letizia Narbulli, have had no complaints since moving from Rome to the U.S. in November 2019.

Owner of The Original Pinsaria at 211 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington, which opened Nov. 20, 2020, Stefannuci said starting with no indoor dining and now 25% capacity has been beneficial to his staff of 10 employees and one supervisor.

“We never got scared about the pandemic because that was, on one side, helpful to us to start slow and train our staff because even if each of them has years of experience in the restaurant business, what we do here is completely new to them – the ingredients we use,” and the technique they use to cook pinsa, Stefannuci said.

The Original Pinsaria’s signature item is pinsa, a Latin-derived word that means “push with your hands” in Italian, Stefannuci said.

The crust is crunchy on the outside with a softer interior after it’s prepared with rice, soy and wheat flours, about 80 to 90% water and fermented for 72 hours. The wait time for a pinsa is as short as five minutes.

With locations already in Switzerland and Spain, Stefannuci had his eyes set on bringing The Original Pinsaria to the U.S. for a few years.