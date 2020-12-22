Bloomington offers grants to small businesses

BLOOMINGTON — Small businesses and restaurants in Bloomington with annual revenues below $1 million and 50 or fewer employees are eligible for a grant from the city's Economic & Community Development Department, it was announced Tuesday.

The COVID-19 Small Business Assistance Grant Program was made available in response to the economic hardships experienced by small businesses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials said in a statement. The grant is designed to assist small businesses in preventing, preparing for, and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications for this grant program are now being accepted on the city’s website. Local businesses may learn more about the program and apply at cityblm.org/ED.