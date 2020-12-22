Bloomington offers grants to small businesses

BLOOMINGTON — Small businesses and restaurants in Bloomington with annual revenues below $1 million and 50 or fewer employees are eligible for a grant from the city's Economic & Community Development Department, it was announced Tuesday.
The COVID-19 Small Business Assistance Grant Program was made available in response to the economic hardships experienced by small businesses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials said in a statement. The grant is designed to assist small businesses in preventing, preparing for, and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applications for this grant program are now being accepted on the city’s website. Local businesses may learn more about the program and apply at cityblm.org/ED.
"The city of Bloomington is committed to assisting the city's small business community during this difficult time and is excited to announce the second round of funding for the small business grant program,” said Melissa Hon, city economic and community development director. “The program is designed to assist those businesses deemed non-essential and restaurants. This grant program is just one of the many ways the City's elected officials and City staff are working together with businesses and residents to respond and recover from the coronavirus pandemic."
Eligible businesses can receive a one-time grant of up to $5,000. The $220,000 program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grant program (CDBG) under the CARES Act.
Money can be used for rent or mortgage payments, utilities, personal protective equipment and other COVID-19-related costs incurred by the business from Jan. 21, 2020 through March 31, 2021.
