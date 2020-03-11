Bloomington's own Beer Nuts advances in 'Coolest Thing Made in Illinois' contest. Here's how to vote.
Beer Nuts (copy)

Beer Nuts are shown. 

 PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

BLOOMINGTON — Beer Nuts Bar Mix has advanced in the Illinois Manufacturers' Association “Coolest Thing Made in Illinois" contest. 

First-round online voting, which ended March 8, included 259 products. About 100,000 votes were cast. 

The trade association is recognizing unique and important products created in the state. 

Bloomington-based Beer Nuts is one of 16 in second-round voting that ends March 18. The company is up against the Sloan Flushometer, made by the Sloan Valve Co. in Franklin Park. 

Beer Nuts, headquartered at 103 N. Robinson St., was started in 1937 by Edward Shirk and son Arlo.

Voters may cast up to five votes per day in the first round as the field narrows. The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois will be crowned in an awards ceremony April 1 at the Governor's Mansion.

VOTE HERE

Makers' Madness bracket

 

Beer Nuts: History and product line

1953: The Shirks are now also operating a short-order restaurant while making the nuts only in the off-hours. Then, a local potato-chip distributor, Eldridge Brewster, who is a supplier for the restaurant and a patron, tells Russell Shirk that he'll distribute the peanut on his routes if Russell packages them.

1955: After the family sold the restaurant to focus on their growing nut business, the Shirk Products Inc. operation moves into a new Bloomington facility. Their product is now known as Beer Nuts, as the nuts went so well with beer, and taverns were already part of Brewster's distribution network.

1960: Another Shirk brother on the West Coast joins the family business, which means Beer Nuts now has a distribution network that covers the entire U.S.

1974: Beer Nuts moves into its current plant, 103 N. Robinson St., which was originally built as a dairy building in 1940. After some expansions, it operates today at about 100,000 square feet.

A look back: Iconic symbols of Bloomington-Normal

