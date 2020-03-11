Bloomington's own Beer Nuts advances in 'Coolest Thing Made in Illinois' contest. Here's how to vote.

1937: With some help from his father, Arlo Shirk purchases the Caramel Crisp Shop, a confectionary business in downtown Bloomington where he worked while in high school. One of the shop's signature products is a red-skinned peanut with a caramelized coating.

1953: The Shirks are now also operating a short-order restaurant while making the nuts only in the off-hours. Then, a local potato-chip distributor, Eldridge Brewster, who is a supplier for the restaurant and a patron, tells Russell Shirk that he'll distribute the peanut on his routes if Russell packages them.

1955: After the family sold the restaurant to focus on their growing nut business, the Shirk Products Inc. operation moves into a new Bloomington facility. Their product is now known as Beer Nuts, as the nuts went so well with beer, and taverns were already part of Brewster's distribution network.

1960: Another Shirk brother on the West Coast joins the family business, which means Beer Nuts now has a distribution network that covers the entire U.S.

1974: Beer Nuts moves into its current plant, 103 N. Robinson St., which was originally built as a dairy building in 1940. After some expansions, it operates today at about 100,000 square feet.