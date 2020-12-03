 Skip to main content
Bloomington shop dog Wink becomes symbol for helping children
Bloomington shop dog Wink becomes symbol for helping children

BLOOMINGTON — Wink the “shop dog” at The Gingerbread House Toy Store is more than a greeter. The friendly sheep dog is the inspiration for a stuffed animal that will raise money this year for Marcfirst.

In the past, The Gingerbread House, 921 E. Washington St., has had a “12 Days of Giving” program during which 10% of sale proceeds each day for 12 days in November were donated to a different nonprofit organization.

“But that was spread a little thin … and not making that big of an impact,” said store owner Kate Greene.

Looking for a better idea with a bigger impact, Greene thought of the store’s “wish list,” where children say what they would like to have.

So many children had said they would like a dog like Wink, Greene decided to help make those wishes come true by having a “stuffy” made that looks like Wink and the Wink Alliance was formed.

The Gingerbread House, anonymous donors and the Shirk Foundation paid for making 500 of the limited edition dogs. They will be sold for $25 with all proceeds going Marcfirst, a McLean County nonprofit that serves people with developmental disabilities.

More than 200 stuffed dogs were pre-sold before they arrived in the store this week. If all are sold, that will amount to $12,500 for Marcfirst.

Christy Kosharek, vice president of pediatric therapy at Marcfirst, said the money is “really going to help us get through these difficult times.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in increased expenses for personal protective equipment and extra cleaning procedures, she noted.

"We recently moved into a new (pediatric therapy) facility and there’s always extra costs with that,” she said.

“I felt so honored and bless that Kate and the rest of her team chose us,” said Kosharek.

“It’s been a ton of fun,” Greene said of the project. “We’re really excited and they’re so cute — beyond what we even imagined.”

This year’s Wink wears a shirt with the Marcfirst logo on front and the Wink Alliance on the back. The gray and white dog is 8 inches tall and very soft. Greene called it “the perfect stocking stuffer.” A brochure with information about Marcfirst will be included with each dog.

Also available for purchase are keychains that can double as collar tags. The keychains are two for $5 and have the logos of The Gingerbread house and Marcfirst.

Greene said they picked Marcfirst as this year’s beneficiary because “we’ve always partnered with them. It’s an appreciation of what they do for the community.”

She said Marcfirst has helped educate her and her staff and helped them select toys.

Each year a different local non-profit organization will be selected and a different Wink will be offered.

“We joked that Wink likes to lay down a lot so maybe next year’s will be laying down,” she said.

Her hope is that Wink “could become a symbol of helping kids in our community.”

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

