Bloomington shop dog Wink becomes symbol for helping children

BLOOMINGTON — Wink the “shop dog” at The Gingerbread House Toy Store is more than a greeter. The friendly sheep dog is the inspiration for a stuffed animal that will raise money this year for Marcfirst.

In the past, The Gingerbread House, 921 E. Washington St., has had a “12 Days of Giving” program during which 10% of sale proceeds each day for 12 days in November were donated to a different nonprofit organization.

“But that was spread a little thin … and not making that big of an impact,” said store owner Kate Greene.

Looking for a better idea with a bigger impact, Greene thought of the store’s “wish list,” where children say what they would like to have.

So many children had said they would like a dog like Wink, Greene decided to help make those wishes come true by having a “stuffy” made that looks like Wink and the Wink Alliance was formed.