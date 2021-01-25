Bloomington's first recreational cannabis dispensary will open Tuesday. Here's an early look inside.

BLOOMINGTON — The first adult-use recreational cannabis dispensary in city limits will open Tuesday.
Beyond/Hello Bloomington, 118 Keaton Place, off Veterans' Parkway, will begin serving the public from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Customers 21 and older can shop cannabis products in-store and online, reserving items for pickup. A face covering is required for entry, and social distancing and reduced occupancy will be in place.
A promotional video posted Friday on the dispensary's Facebook page and photos provided to The Pantagraph show a modern-styled, windowed retail space featuring branded apparel and a range of cannabis products displayed behind glass counters.
The dispensary's parent company, Jushi Holdings Inc., a global cannabis and hemp operator, currently manages a medical/recreational dispensary in Normal, 501 W. Northtown Road, under the same Beyond/Hello brand.
The Normal location opened in May, and was broken into in July. Jushi acquired that dispensary, formerly known as The Green Solution, in January 2020.
Jushi chief executive officer Jim Cacioppo in a statement said the second McLean County location "will help us meet the unprecedented consumer demand for cannabis products in the Prairie State."
Since marijuana was fully legalized at the start of 2020, dispensaries across the state have sold nearly $670 million worth of recreational pot, according to data maintained by the Illinois Department of Professional and Financial Regulation.
Tuesday's opening comes more than 4 months after the Bloomington City Council approved a special use permit in September for the dispensary to set-up shop.
The company in May signed a 10-year lease for the 3,040 square-foot space, previously occupied by fast-food restaurant Slim Chickens, with plans for minor renovations.
Forty employees have been hired to manage the dispensary, a company spokesperson said.