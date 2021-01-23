Business owners, city leaders optimistic with downtown Bloomington's post-pandemic economy

BLOOMINGTON — Vicki Tilton doesn’t think the coronavirus pandemic placed downtown Bloomington in an economic crisis.
She just thinks its economy is "on hold" for now.
Like many other business owners worldwide, Tilton, the owner of Fox and Hounds Salon, was forced to shift operations due to the pandemic and lost a chunk of revenue from a statewide shutdown and subsequent restrictions. But she is “absolutely” confident in downtown Bloomington’s capability of a smooth transition into a post-pandemic world.
Melissa Hon, Bloomington’s economic and community development director, agreed with Tilton, but said “the recovery is probably not going to be overnight.”
There have been plenty of grants and loans available for downtown businesses, but they can only reach those who are eligible.
“I can’t say that it’s (grant funding) necessarily reaching everyone, but I think we’ve really made a very concerted effort to try to reach as much and as many as possible,” Hon said.
Some grants and loans have several requirements to qualify, such as employing a certain number of people, having made a certain amount of money the prior year, or showing a large enough loss in revenue caused by the pandemic.
Bloomington has awarded more than $420,000 from extra Community Development Block Grants made available through the federal CARES Act passed last March.
“With our grants … with even our round one and round two of funding, we’ve really tried to focus on those that were hit the hardest,” Hon said. “So, with the first round of grant funding that we did for small businesses here through the city, we rewarded $150,000 to businesses that were deemed non-essential, so those that were required to be closed, those were the ones that we rewarded first.”
Illinois also has provided Business Interruption Grants — a $580 million program and the largest of its kind in the country — which derives from CARES Act funds. Twenty-nine of those totaling $510,000 went to Bloomington-Normal businesses in the first round this summer.
Then there is the federal Paycheck Protection Program, which provides potentially fully-forgiven loans to businesses with fewer than 300 employees to be used to keep workers on payrolls and pay for rent and utilities.
Specs Around Town, a boutique specializing in unique eyewear, received a PPP loan that has since been forgiven. It paid for “the everyday expenses that I wouldn’t have had the cash to do without any sales,” said owner Julie Kubsch.
Kubsch attended a trade show in Munich in January 2020 to stock up on inventory for the year. But the items she ordered didn’t arrive for another three or four months — after Illinois entered a stay-at-home order that closed her business.
That sent her into somewhat of a “panic mode,” but she said it eventually “worked itself out,” and she didn’t need any funding other than the PPP loan.
Despite the possibility of grants and loans not reaching every business, Hon said she “believe(s)” that throughout 2020, downtown Bloomington “had 10 new businesses open.”
She is aware of some businesses relocating from downtown to other parts of Bloomington, but is not aware of any permanently closing due to COVID-19.
“We do a pretty good job of tracking for downtown, but we don’t have a citywide registration process for businesses, so if they are closing, if they don’t specifically reach out, we may not know until we’re looking at food and beverage tax or something like that, that they were no longer open,” Hon said.
Still, as downtown has kept afloat, there is effort to reinvigorate the “energy and vibrancy” of downtown, as Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner described it in his State of the City address Tuesday.
Two new electronic signs, which Tilton helped establish, went up downtown shortly before the pandemic.
“As soon as we can have things like First Friday and the farmers market and all those, those two electronic boards will be very, very important for letting people know what’s going on downtown,” Tilton said.
The signs are positioned on the north and south ends of downtown for people driving from both directions to see.
A gateway arch will also be installed on Center Street coming from the north end of downtown. The arch is currently in production.
Tilton has been working with another business in her building, Inside Out Accessible Art, on painting alley art on their building at 200 W. Monroe St. and others.
“We see a potential for alley art throughout the downtown where people can come down and have well-lit, colorful alleyways, and some of that art has started,” Tilton said. “But we haven’t been able to get it off the ground because of COVID. That’s hopefully a project we can get, and then we can look to the DBA (Downtown Business Association) to support us.”
Tilton’s husband, Tim Tilton, is the new president of the Downtown Business Association – a nonprofit organization representing downtown Bloomington businesses, property owners and residents.
The DBA is currently in transition, as they reorganized the board of directors and “because of COVID, we’re just sort of being quiet and reevaluating what our role is,” Vicki Tilton said.
The new board has had a couple of meetings, and Tilton hopes more ideas will come forth that will involve recruiting volunteers for First Fridays and other festivals, like Halloween trick-or-treating or Once Upon a Holiday.
She added: “I hope we (DBA) can be just the head of an organizing group who can get those volunteers down here and we can get things done through volunteers to bring people downtown who might not normally come here.”