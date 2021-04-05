Carle opens medical supply store

NORMAL — A retail location to sell medical equipment is opening in the lobby of Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.
A grand opening is planned at 10 a.m. for Carle Medical Supply.
The retailer will have a variety of home medical equipment, such as respiratory accessories, lift chairs and mobility aids, first aid and personal care supplies and orthopedic products. Items can be bought at the store or by phone at 309-556-7467 for in-store pick-up or drop-shipping.
Drop-shipping is a service where the store does not stock an item, but will order the product to be shipped directly to the customer.
Store hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with 24-hour support services.
This will be the fifth Carle Medical Supply in Central Illinois. Other locations are in Champaign, Danville, Mattoon and Urbana.
