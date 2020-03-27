Chateau Hotel in Bloomington closes temporarily during COVID-19 pandemic

BLOOMINGTON — Owners have temporarily closed the Chateau Hotel and Conference Center in east Bloomington because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but say they plan to reopen "when it is deemed safe."
"In light of this coronavirus pandemic, the ownership group has been forced to close the hotel for the time being," said Gabriel Rezende, an asset manager with Secured Debt Investments (SDO) in Coral Gables, Florida, in a statement emailed Friday. "We plan to re-open as soon as it is deemed safe by the medical and government authorities. The safety of our guests and employees takes top priority."
SDO took over ownership of the property after McLean County Circuit Judge Paul Lawrence in October granted its request to foreclose its commercial mortgage for property.
The hotel's former owners, Bloomington Chateau Partners LLC and Platinum Hospitality Group LLC, had faced foreclosure and sale of the property after they failed to make mortgage payments through September 2016.
SDO, a Florida limited liability company, purchased the Chateau property debt in December 2016, and took over the foreclosure action. The court also granted SDO possession of the property pending a possible foreclosure sale of the property.
SDO hired Hostmark Hospitality Group of Schaumburg to manage the Bloomington hotel conference center.
"These are trying times and everyone is feeling the pain this pandemic has and is causing," said Rezende. "We remain optimistic that this will eventually pass and look forward to the re-opening of the hotel."
The adjoining Tony Roma's restaurant is operated separately from the hotel and was not part of the foreclosure judgment.
Tony Roma's is also closed because of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's order closing all restaurants and bars, except for delivery, curbside and carryout service, through March 30 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.