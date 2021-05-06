CVS joins Walgreens, Walmart in offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations in Illinois

May.03 -- Raghuram Rajan, finance professor at University of Chicago Booth School and former governor of the Reserve Bank of India, discusses the recent wave of coronavirus infections in India, what he thinks went wrong and what India needs to do to recover from the virus. He speaks on “Bloo…

CVS Health is now allowing walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations at more than 300 stores in Illinois, joining Walgreens, Walmart and Sam’s Club in no longer requiring appointments.

People may also still schedule appointments for shots at all four retail chains.

Walgreens also began offering walk-in vaccinations Wednesday. Walmart and Sam’s Club stores in Illinois had already started accepting walk-ins, they said.

Walgreens, which is offering the shots at more than 500 Illinois stores, is encouraging walk-in clients to call their local stores ahead of time to make sure they have enough supply, spokeswoman Kris Lathan said.

Walmart and Sam’s Club are offering walk-in vaccinations at all of their 175 pharmacies in Illinois, as supply allows. People do not need to be Sam’s Club members to receive vaccinations at Sam’s Club stores.

Mariano’s has not yet “fully transitioned to walk-ins” at all of its 40 pharmacy locations in Illinois and continues to experience high demand for appointments, spokeswoman Amanda Puck said in an email. Mariano’s expects to begin offering walk-in vaccinations in the next week or two, she said.