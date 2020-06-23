D.P. Dough in Normal to add walk-up window ordering

NORMAL — D.P. Dough is taking its ordering counter to the next level with two new sliding windows to limit potential spread of COVID-19.
"Based on how the virus transmits, the highest risk of infection comes from recirculated air indoors, so we’re really finding ways to limit dining room exposure,” said owner Ryan Fiala. “This gives us the flexibility to meet that expectation people have to walk up to a business and order, even if they have to wait outside.”
Located at 121 E. Beaufort St. in Uptown Normal, D.P. Dough serves calzones and wings through its indoor ordering counter. Indoor dining space at the restaurant is minimal, and Fiala wanted to provide an efficient way for customers to order and pick up without entering the restaurant.
The Uptown Design Review Commission unanimously approved Tuesday evening to allow D.P. Dough to install two sliding pick-up windows to its storefront for walk-up ordering and pick-up services.
Illinois restaurants will be allowed to reopen indoor dining, with restrictions, when the state enters Phase 4 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's reopening plan Friday. Fiala said he wanted to err on the side of caution due to the uncertainties surrounding the pandemic.
With the changes, Fiala said customers will be able to walk up to the restaurant and order from one window and pick the order up at the other window, allowing people to observe social distancing while they wait in line.
The goal is to decrease congestion in the restaurant and prevent further spread of the virus, he said. The ordering windows also allow for more efficiency so employees see when customers approach to pick up their called-in orders.
Construction of the sliding windows, which could be installed in the coming days or weeks, will cost the restaurant around $5,000, Fiala said.
In addition to D.P. Dough, Emack & Bolio's Ice Cream, 107 E. Beaufort St. in uptown, also offers a walk-up ordering window. Mercy Davison, town planner, said the restaurant's ordering window was rarely used prior to the pandemic, but is now used frequently.
Once restaurants are able to resume indoor dining, Fiala said, D.P. Dough will continue to operate the walk-up ordering window potentially during late evening hours when people are leaving bars or festivals.
"This is most definitely a permanent renovation, not just something we're going to temporarily install," he said. "We're going to continue giving ourselves the resources to remain one of the most cautious restaurants."
