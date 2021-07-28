Decatur recognized nationally for industrial park, manufacturing hub

The community placed 10th in the "Top Manufacturing Hubs" category and Decatur Commerce Park ranked ninth in the "Industrial Parks" category on the 17th annual Metro Rankings Report created by the Business Facilities publication.

The annual list has 60 categories highlighting various sites.

The "Manufacturing Hubs" category ranks communities in which manufacturing’s share of the total workforce is the highest. That amount works out to 22.8% in Macon County, compared to 8.5% nationally.

Size, growth potential, recent expansions and unique assets like water resources and on-site utilities were key factors in the "Industrial Parks" ranking.

The Commerce Park is off 22nd Street near the Archer Daniels Midland Midwest Inland Port.

“Everyone, from our small manufacturing companies to our global powerhouses, contributes to the fabric of our strong local economy,” says Nicole Bateman, president of the Economic Development Corporation of Decatur-Macon County. “At a time when there’s a renewed focus on U.S. manufacturing, we’re proud to receive recognition for being a top manufacturing hub.”

