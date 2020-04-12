Despite pandemic restrictions, Bloomington-Normal businesses juice up creativity for customers

BLOOMINGTON — When the members at Be Strong Gym were forced to leave for the foreseeable future, they left the Bloomington facility bare, taking $40,000 worth of equipment with them.
“It sounded crazy, you know, $40,000 worth of equipment going out the doors,” said Drew Whitted, owner of Be Strong, 1628 Commerce Parkway, Bloomington. “Everything in the gym is gone; anything everybody wanted, we gave it up.”
Whitted is among many business owners who have found new ways to connect with customers after they had to close their doors because of state shelter-at-home orders in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Bringing home the gym’s equipment has brought the Be Strong community together even while socially distant. Whitted and his team of coaches offer several online workouts every day.
“What has happened that has just kind of fulfilled our mission and really struck down to the heart of Be Strong (and) now people are posting on social media of them and their family using this equipment,” Whitted said. “It’s bringing the families together during this hard time, and we were able to play a big part in that.”
Between the shelter-at-home order and Gov. J.B. Pritzker's ban on dine-in restaurant service and non-essential businesses, local economic leaders aren't sure about the the economic impact in the Twin Cities.
After many restaurants and bars temporarily closed or shifted to curbside service, the McLean County Chamber of Commerce developed an evolving list of local restaurants with regular updates regarding hours and service, which is available at bnprepared.org, “because we knew that those were the ones that were going to get hit right off the bat,” said Patrick Hoban, CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council.
As of Friday afternoon, out of 219 Bloomington-Normal restaurants, bars, coffee shops and in-store dining areas, 51 were closed to customers, according to the BNPrepared list.
The EDC is working with the Chamber to develop a similar list for all other businesses.
“I know what the models are going to say and it’s going to look bad, but I don’t think it’s going to be as bad here as it will in other areas,” Hoban said.
Local revenue will be shifted by recent changes, especially drawing income away from restaurants and toward grocery stores, though Hoban said “fast casual” and drive-through restaurants could see some growth.
Big box and home improvement stores also could see “a major increase” with more people finding projects to fill their time during the shelter-in-place order, Hoban said.
“So I think that your retail — the big boxes and the groceries stores — are having a huge boost right now, and restaurants are probably on the decline if they don’t offer curbside pick-up,” he said.
Keg Grove brewery
Like gyms, bars and brewpubs also have been left empty, but a virtual happy hour gave several Illinois craft breweries a new way to serve their customers.
“The biggest reason why we wanted to do this is to keep customers engaged and keep ourselves relevant for them,” said Jeff Mroz, co-owner of Keg Grove Brewing Company, 712 E. Empire St., Bloomington.
At the virtual happy hour, the Keg Grove brewers chatted with customers, answered questions and featured four of their recent craft beers.
The brewery has remained open for carryout and delivery orders, but interacting with customers has fallen to social media with behind-the-scenes Facebook Live sessions. Mroz said they would love to host another virtual happy hour to stay connected with their customers.
Castle Theatre
Another industry struck by COVID-19 closures is live music, causing many artists to turn to streaming and live video platforms.
Prior to the statewide shelter-in-place order, Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., No. 1, Bloomington, worked with NTL Productions and Creative Sites Media to develop Empire Live, a site that can stream professional-quality live events as they happen, with an interactive chat feature.
A recorded concert from Americana artist Chicago Farmer is available at empirelivestream.com.
Paul Davis Restoration
Paul Davis Restoration, 608 S. White Oak Road, No. 3, Normal, donated a deep clean and disinfectant application at Children’s Home & Aid to make sure the employees and kids who rely on the agency have a safe environment.
Cleaning, sterilization and disinfection have always been part of the Paul Davis “tool bag” among other essential restorations, including fire and water damage, but the outbreak of coronavirus has made it “more relevant than any other time,” said general manager Chris McConnell.
“Our vision is to provide extraordinary care while serving people in their need,” he said. “There’s no better time than right now with people in the need. We’re trying to flatten the curve so we’re hoping our efforts will help do that.”
Paul Davis regularly works with Children’s Home & Aid, 403 S. State St., Bloomington, at the annual Stuff the Bus campaign to bring in supplies, so extending their services under these circumstances seemed like a natural fit, McConnell said.
The supplies donated during Stuff the Bus are meant to last the whole year. However, Children’s Home & Aid has been donating their supplies to those in need, McConnell said. The agency is running low on diapers and formula and is accepting donations.
Orlando Northbrook Estates
Seniors have been identified among those most vulnerable to coronavirus, and many of them have been left feeling even more isolated and less connected than people finding community online. So Karen Cook, property manager of Orlando Northbrook Estates, 710 Orlando Ave., Normal, on her way to retirement, recruited her daughters to help her cook meals for senior residents in 32 of her units.
She and daughters Rebecca Cook and Jennifer Brozis, who is taking over as manager, whipped up chili, vegetable soup, stir fry and spaghetti served in party cups.
Cook said many of the seniors have been worried, scared and low on groceries, so the home-cooked meals “made their day; it made them feel better.”
“They deserved a treat and to know somebody cared," she said.
Meltdown Creative Works
While small businesses find new ways to reach customers, Meltdown Creative Works, 409 E. Washington St., Bloomington, found a new way to support small businesses.
The creatives at Meltdown launched a T-shirt campaign called #commUNITY, designing and selling shirts, sharing the proceeds with more than 25 local businesses that have joined the effort.
“Our biggest thing is we just really love Central Illinois and having the means and the ability to help out as much as we can in whatever way we can,” said owner Jeremy Plue.
“We try to do something about whatever adversity we come across and so it just was a natural thing for us, as our general business slowed down for us over the past couple weeks, to try and figure out how we can not only help ourselves, but help everybody else in the process,” he said.
