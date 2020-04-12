Despite pandemic restrictions, Bloomington-Normal businesses juice up creativity for customers

She and daughters Rebecca Cook and Jennifer Brozis, who is taking over as manager, whipped up chili, vegetable soup, stir fry and spaghetti served in party cups.

Cook said many of the seniors have been worried, scared and low on groceries, so the home-cooked meals “made their day; it made them feel better.”

“They deserved a treat and to know somebody cared," she said.

Meltdown Creative Works

While small businesses find new ways to reach customers, Meltdown Creative Works, 409 E. Washington St., Bloomington, found a new way to support small businesses.

The creatives at Meltdown launched a T-shirt campaign called #commUNITY, designing and selling shirts, sharing the proceeds with more than 25 local businesses that have joined the effort.

“Our biggest thing is we just really love Central Illinois and having the means and the ability to help out as much as we can in whatever way we can,” said owner Jeremy Plue.