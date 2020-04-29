Destihl closes Champaign location; Normal site, brewery unaffected

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHAMPAIGN — Destihl Restaurant & Brew Works has closed its Champaign location after nine years, citing struggles brought on by Gov. J.B. Pritzker's executive order to close all dine-in restaurants through the end of May.

Pritzker issued the executive order in mid-March, but has allowed curbside pick-up and delivery.

Destihl, founded in Normal in 2007, is an independent and privately owned brewing company. Founder and CEO Matt Potts said the closure will not affect the operations or production of the brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, and restaurant, 318 Towanda Ave., both in Normal.

Plans to relocate the downtown Champaign restaurant to Carle at the Fields are on hold.

