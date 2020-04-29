Destihl closes Champaign location; Normal site, brewery unaffected

CHAMPAIGN — Destihl Restaurant & Brew Works has closed its Champaign location after nine years, citing struggles brought on by Gov. J.B. Pritzker's executive order to close all dine-in restaurants through the end of May.
Pritzker issued the executive order in mid-March, but has allowed curbside pick-up and delivery.
Destihl, founded in Normal in 2007, is an independent and privately owned brewing company. Founder and CEO Matt Potts said the closure will not affect the operations or production of the brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, and restaurant, 318 Towanda Ave., both in Normal.
Plans to relocate the downtown Champaign restaurant to Carle at the Fields are on hold.
Rivian Automotive is pushing forward at its plant in West Normal despite Ford cancelling a joint project to build a Lincoln-branded electric vehicle.
"As alluded to in the statement, our downtown Champaign lease was expiring after the end of this year anyway, so with each passing day of business closures and restrictions in Illinois, it made less and less sense to eventually reopen that location presumably with limited occupancies at some uncertain time in the future," Potts said in a statement to The Pantagraph.
Destihl Restaurant & Brew Works in Normal continues providing curbside pickup everyday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Orders can be called in at 309-862-2337.
When the pandemic broke, Destihl was just weeks away from breaking ground at Carle at the Fields, which was planned to open this fall.
Potts said, "Hopefully we can open in Champaign again at the proposed new location at the Carle at the Fields development sometime after this is all over."
