Documents: Chateau Hotel and Conference Center sold for $2.7 million

BLOOMINGTON — The keys to one of the city's largest and most recognizable hotels now belong to new owners.
Adidev Developers Real Estate LLC purchased the Chateau Hotel and Conference Center, 1601 Jumer Drive, Bloomington, on Aug. 9 for $2,710,000, according to records filed with the McLean County Recorder's Office.
A warranty deed for both the hotel and conference center properties was filed with the office Aug. 18. Its unclear if the sale price was paid with cash or through financing. As of Friday afternoon, no mortgage records had been filed with the office, a clerk said.
The limited liability company is housed under the Bloomington-based investment firm and ownership group Adidev Ventures. Representatives of the firm could not immediately be reached Friday.
The sale comes a month after The Pantagraph reported that Adidev was pursuing the purchase of the northeast Bloomington property from its now former owners, SDO Fund II D37, an LLC based in Florida.
People are also reading…
That report detailed how Adidev first needed approval from Bloomington officials to buy the conference center because the city owns the 3.28 acres it sits on and has leased the property for $1 per year since 1986.
Bloomington does not own the 7.67 acres the hotel sits on.
The Bloomington City Council approved that step, known as an assignment of lease agreement, at its July 12 meeting. Under the agreement, the purchase price of the conference center is $350,000.
The agreement also notes that the $1 per year lease provision expires in 2027 and that the sale of the conference center property can only take place during a two-year period between Jan. 1, 2026, and Dec. 31, 2027.
The $2.7 million sale is the latest development in the ownership saga of the five-story, 180-room hotel, which was bought for $7.315 million by Bloomington Chateau Partners LLC in 2002, 14 years after it opened as Jumer's Chateau and three years after Jumer's filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Bloomington Chateau Partners and Platinum Hospitality Group LLC lost ownership of the hotel in late 2016, after failing to make any payments on its $9.5 million mortgage in 2016.
At the time, Bloomington Chateau Partners was $8.3 million in debt, including $8.1 million owed to Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust.
The previous ownership group for years also struggled to pay its local food, beverage and hotel/motel taxes to the city, resulting in a series of tax liens against the property totaling $288,000.
From 2014 to 2019, the group through a repayment plan had paid the city $307,058 in outstanding taxes before defaulting on the agreement.
Because of the default, the group still owes the city between $60,000 and $67,000 and the lien still exists against the property, Bloomington corporation counsel Jeff Jurgens said at the council's July meeting.
"We've been talking to the attorneys for the purchaser and the attorneys for the seller and we're trying to get that resolved," Jurgens said.
SDO purchased the private debt on the property and took over the foreclosure action in December 2016. Three years later, SDO foreclosed its commercial mortgage for the hotel and conference center, giving SDO full ownership.
The 2020 assessment of the hotel ($1,009,382) and the conference center ($333,533) put the properties at a combined net taxable value of $1,342,915.
SDO in June made the first half of its 2020 total $29,858.78 property tax payment on the conference center, according to property records.
Chicago Title on Aug. 12 covered the second half of that payment and paid both halves of the 2020 total $90,362 property tax payment on the hotel, plus a $1,355.44 penalty.
Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert