Documents: Chateau Hotel and Conference Center sold for $2.7 million

The previous ownership group for years also struggled to pay its local food, beverage and hotel/motel taxes to the city, resulting in a series of tax liens against the property totaling $288,000.

From 2014 to 2019, the group through a repayment plan had paid the city $307,058 in outstanding taxes before defaulting on the agreement.

Because of the default, the group still owes the city between $60,000 and $67,000 and the lien still exists against the property, Bloomington corporation counsel Jeff Jurgens said at the council's July meeting.

"We've been talking to the attorneys for the purchaser and the attorneys for the seller and we're trying to get that resolved," Jurgens said.

SDO purchased the private debt on the property and took over the foreclosure action in December 2016. Three years later, SDO foreclosed its commercial mortgage for the hotel and conference center, giving SDO full ownership. The 2020 assessment of the hotel ($1,009,382) and the conference center ($333,533) put the properties at a combined net taxable value of $1,342,915.