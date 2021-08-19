Documents: Eastland Mall evicts Great Steak restaurant for $113,000 in unpaid rent

BLOOMINGTON — The local franchise of a national restaurant chain specializing in cheesesteak sandwiches has been evicted from an eastside shopping mall because it owed more than $110,000 in unpaid rent, according to court records.

Great Steak, located in the food court at Eastland Mall, 1615 E. Empire St. in Bloomington, was evicted from its 839-square-foot space on July 7 because it failed to pay $113,389.83 in back rent, a McLean County eviction order shows.

The order, filed against N&B Restaurants Inc. and Nick Enterprises Inc. — the two companies that operated the Great Steak restaurant — was initiated by CBL & Associates Management Inc., the company that owns and manages Eastland Mall.

It ordered Great Steak to move out of the rented space by 9 p.m. July 7.

The franchise companies are based in Orland Park. They could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

CBL is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee. A spokesperson for the company did not respond Thursday to a request for comment.

According to court records, the July eviction order came after Great Steak failed to comply with the terms of a previous order, dated May 26.

That document directed the franchise companies to move out of the space and return their keys to mall management by 9 p.m. June 30, and pay the outstanding rent before July 7.

All the terms of the May order were violated by the franchise companies, according to court records, leading to the final eviction order.

Eastland Mall first filed an eviction complaint against Great Steak on March 11, after the business failed to comply with demands outlined in a Feb. 18 letter.

Those demands included paying outstanding rent totaling $82,702.71 within five days, according to the letter.

"Tenant failed to remit payment in response to the February 18, 2021 demand letter," the March eviction complaint reads. "As of the date of this Complaint, Tenant remains delinquent, with an outstanding balance of $90,388.28, due under the Lease, and in possession of the Leased Space despite continued failure to pay rent and other amounts due."

The franchise companies signed a 10-year lease for the space in April 2015, agreeing to pay the mall a minimum yearly rent of $28,800.31 for the first year.

That payment increased each year by 2%, under the terms of the lease, meaning the company's 2021 rent would have been $32,433.80.

Great Steak, which sells specialty sandwiches, fries and baked potatoes, first opened in Eastland's food court in the early 1990s. It's unclear when the Bloomington restaurant stopped serving food.

Rumors of the restaurant's closure were first posted on the online blog, Bloomington Normal Restaurant Scene, on Aug. 12.

"Sources at the mall told us it closed a couple of weeks ago but that the equipment is still onsite," the blog wrote.

The chain's website still lists the Bloomington location, but lists its status as "temporarily closed." The mall's website does not list the restaurant.

A recent visit to the mall's food court confirmed that the Great Steak sign had been removed from the restaurant's space, which was covered by paneling.

Only three restaurants were open during the mall visit: Kobe Japanese Steak & Seafood, Pretzelmaker and Gloria Jean's Coffee.

