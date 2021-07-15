Documents: State Farm CEO made $20 million in 2020

BLOOMINGTON — State Farm's top executive last year made more than $20 million — the largest payout he's received since taking the helm of the Bloomington-based insurer in 2015.

State Farm Chairman, President and CEO Michael Tipsord's total compensation in 2020 was $20,266,505.62, according to documents filed with the Illinois Department of Insurance and obtained by The Pantagraph through the Freedom of Information Act.

The eight-figure total includes a $2,147,076.91 base salary and a $18,081,900 incentive-based bonus. It is a 65% increase from his 2019 total pay.

Tipsord's at-risk incentive compensation is "based on our financial results, growth, customer retention and employee engagement for the three years prior to the year of compensation," company spokesperson Gina Morss-Fischer said in an email.

"For the second year in a row State Farm experienced impressive growth," Morss-Fischer said. "The company continues to maintain the strong financial performance necessary to keep the promises to our customers and our Executive compensation package is designed to reward meeting those growth goals."

The insurance company in 2020 pulled in a net income of $3.6 billion, a 34% decrease from the $5.6 billion it made in 2019. In 2018, the company reported netting $8.8 billion.

State Farm's net worth, however, has risen steadily in the last three years. It increased from $100.9 billion in 2018, to $116.2 billion in 2019 and to $126.1 billion in 2020.

The company earlier this year said the boost amid the pandemic year was driven by gains in the stock market.

In May the company said it plans to add more than 1,500 new claims employees to its facilities across four states.

State Farm is Bloomington's largest employer, providing 14,436 jobs across its eastside campus.

Tipsord first joined State Farm in 1988 as assistant tax counsel, rising through the corporate ranks in the last three decades.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He was named vice president and assistant treasurer in 1998, vice president and treasurer in 2001, senior vice president in 2002, chief financial officer in 2004 and chief operating officer in 2011.

His 2020 total compensation marks the highest pay he has received since being named CEO and president in 2015. That year the figure was $7,069,474.03, including a base salary of $1,324,076.94 and a $5,657,177.38 bonus, according to DOI records.

In 2016, when Tipsord was elected chairman of State Farm's board, his total compensation was $8,157,528.43, with a $1,476,000.06 base salary and a $6,644,035.13 bonus, DOI records show.

The records further show that Tipsord's 2017 total compensation was $8,502,234.94, with a $1,568,307.66 base salary and a $6,882,990.00 bonus. His 2018 total compensation was $6,646,304.13, including a base salary of $1,575,499.96 and a $5,001,980.00 bonus.

In 2019, Tipsord was awarded an $8,283,342.88 bonus in addition to his $1,944,230.84 base salary, resulting in $10,271,891.82 in total compensation, according to DOI records.

Tipsord's $20.3 million total pay for 2020 largely places him in line with some of his corporate leadership peers in the insurance industry, according to public federal financial documents reviewed by The Pantagraph.

Allstate Chairman, President and CEO Thomas Wilson's total compensation in 2020 was $21,126,386, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission show.

Travelers Chairman and CEO Alan Schnitzer's total compensation in 2020 was $18,990,270, according to SEC filings.

Progressive President and CEO Susan Griffith's total compensation in 2020 was $15,220,523, SEC filings show.

The total compensation for Tipsord's predecessor, Ed Rust Jr., ranged from $9.4 million to $13.6 million between 2007-2015. In his final year as State Farm's top executive, Rust's total pay was $13,339,940.18.

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 3