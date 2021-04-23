Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market returns May 1

BLOOMINGTON — The Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market will kick off its season on Saturday, May 1.

The market runs from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays in the 200 block of North Main Street, outside the McLean County Museum of History.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks will be required for all vendors and patrons.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Although some vendors will still offer pre-ordering through their own social media, pre-ordering is no longer available through LocalLine.

For more information, go to www.downtownbloomington.org, find the "Downtown Bloomington Farmers' Market" page on Facebook or follow @bloomingtonmarket on Instagram.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.