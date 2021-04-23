Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market returns May 1

BLOOMINGTON — The Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market will kick off its season on Saturday, May 1.
The market runs from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays in the 200 block of North Main Street, outside the McLean County Museum of History.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks will be required for all vendors and patrons.
Although some vendors will still offer pre-ordering through their own social media, pre-ordering is no longer available through LocalLine.
For more information, go to www.downtownbloomington.org, find the "Downtown Bloomington Farmers' Market" page on Facebook or follow @bloomingtonmarket on Instagram.