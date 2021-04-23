 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market returns May 1
0 comments
alert top story

Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market returns May 1

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — The Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market will kick off its season on Saturday, May 1.

The market runs from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays in the 200 block of North Main Street, outside the McLean County Museum of History.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks will be required for all vendors and patrons.

Watch now: At-home COVID tests are at major retailers. What to know.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Although some vendors will still offer pre-ordering through their own social media, pre-ordering is no longer available through LocalLine.

For more information, go to www.downtownbloomington.org, find the "Downtown Bloomington Farmers' Market" page on Facebook or follow @bloomingtonmarket on Instagram. 

The Illinois Department of Transportation is weighing seven new configurations for the Veterans Parkway and Empire Street intersection.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Biden tax plan news sinks U.S. stocks

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News