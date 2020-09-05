DREA: A Labor Day unlike no other

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Every Labor Day is a special time for reflection and thanks for the sacrifices made by the men and women of Illinois and our country to get the job done. This year, COVID-19 has only magnified those sacrifices.

Since the beginning, workers have been on the pandemic's front lines to ensure all Illinois citizens received the essential services they need and deserve. Today and every day, workers across Illinois will go to work at significant personal risk to themselves and their families.

They are more than "essential workers." They are heroes, and should be honored as heroes.

As they were going to work, George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, and the long-standing evils of systemic racism were fully exposed.

Working people from unions across our state marched and spoke out to support the Black Lives Matter movement. But speaking out and marching is not enough. We must do better to ensure our movement results in real changes that will advance racial equality in Illinois and our country.

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. issued us this challenge 55 years ago in his address at the eighth Illinois AFL-CIO Constitutional Convention: "To engage in non-violent action to deliver the rights, dignity and opportunities to which all people are entitled."