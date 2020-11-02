Eastland Mall files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

BLOOMINGTON — The owner of Eastland Mall has voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, becoming the latest mall operator seeking to restructure its operations as the COVID-19 crisis caused prolonged closures.

CBL & Associates Properties officially made the filing Sunday. The company had announced in August that it had entered into a restructuring support agreement with a group of bondholders to allow it to strengthen its balance sheet and organization, and said then it expected to file for bankruptcy by Oct. 1. ​

In a filing on the U.S. Bankruptcy court for the Southern District of Texas, CBL listed both estimated assets and liabilities in the range of about $1 billion to $10 billion.

CBL bought Eastland in October 2005 in a $516.9 million​ deal that included Hickory Point Mall in Macon County.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A New York firm acquired Hickory Point this year.

Eastland opened in 1967 and now includes space for 76 stores.

Mall operators in the U.S. have been strapped for cash amid the pandemic as people have stayed indoors and resorted to online shopping.