Epiphany Farms adjusting business amid COVID

BLOOMINGTON — Epiphany Farms, which operates multiple restaurants in Central Illinois, said the COVID-19 pandemic has forced them to make major changes.
Anju Above & Epiphany Farms will continue to have to-go menus in place, but officials are ceasing operations at Old Bank Restaurant & Bar in Leroy and Bakery and Pickle in downtown Bloomington, and putting a hold on the opening of Harmony Korean BBQ in Bloomington.
"This was not an easy decision,” said owners Ken Myszka, Stu Hummel and Nanam Myszka in a statement. “With the current situation, there are too many obstacles standing in the way of operations and the future is uncertain. We have decided to consolidate, minimize, and go back to the basics.
“Our team has been amazingly strong and supportive throughout this COVID crisis and we hope to retain as many of them as possible during this transition. We are honoring their benefits and surveying the needs and urgency of each and every team member's situation to provide support to the best of our ability for our Epiphany family. Over the last few days we've been proactive and have been meeting with our team members with honesty and transparency—we've heard their concerns and understand their fear of a reduction of income and the lack of COVID relief currently available.
“Please understand that we don't think this is the end. This is an opportunity to review, rebuild, and move forward. We are eager for our team to be in one place together, able to discuss and make changes quickly to adapt, just like 11 years ago when we started Epiphany Farms. Just like when we lived together under one roof and all odds were against us.”
