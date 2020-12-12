Everything you need to know about live Christmas trees

Love the fresh scent of a real Christmas tree? You’re not alone — especially not this year.
Christmas tree grower associations across the country say Americans this year are returning to the tradition of a real tree for the holidays, perhaps seeking joy at a time when so many are planning smaller festivities or preparing to be separated from family because of the coronavirus pandemic.
If you’re buying a real tree this year, you might also consider an evergreen that could be planted outside after Christmas, keeping the spirit alive year-round. The University of Illinois Extension released some helpful tips about how to select and care for your tree this year.
The best conifer on the block
How to find the prized tree? Needles should be flexible and not fall off easily. Raise the tree a few inches off the ground and drop it on the trunk end. It is normal for a few inner brown needles to fall, but very few green needles should drop off the tree.
Make sure the trunk or base of the tree is straight and long enough so that it will fit easily into the stand after making additional trunk cuts.
Cut it out
“If you’re not putting it up right away, store the tree in an unheated garage or some other area out of the wind,” Wolford says.
Check for nests or insects. Then cut about 1 inch off the stump and put in a bucket of cold water, said Ron Wolford, a University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator.
When you’re ready to put the tree up, make another 1-inch. The best stands are sturdy and have aout a quart of water for every inch of trunk diameter. Keep the water level several inches above the cut. If the base dries out, resin will cover the cut preventing the tree from absorbing water.
As for the water, prepared mixes, sugar, aspirin, or other water additives are not necessary, Wolford says.
“Research has shown that plain water will keep a tree fresh,” Wolford says.
Pick your spot
The best location for your tree is away from heat sources like fireplaces, air vents and even televisions.
The pros also measure the height and width of the space in the room where the tree will be placed.
“There is nothing worse than bringing a tree indoors only to find it's too tall,” said Wolford. “Take a tape measure with you to the farm or the tree lot.”
If the conifer will be displayed in front of a window, pick the side that looks as good as possible from all angles. If the tree is against a wall, a tree with three good sides is a great option, while a tree with two good sides would work well in a corner.
“Keep in mind, the more picture-perfect a tree is, the more expensive it will be,” Wolford says.
After the holidays
After the holidays, consider rehoming the tree. Some communities offer a recycling program, with trees going on to provide habitat for wildlife, enrichment for zoo animals, or to create erosion barriers.
Another option is to get a tree that can be replanted. Those are purchased from nurseries either with the roots and soil balled and burlapped, also known as B&B, or in a container.
