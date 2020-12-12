Everything you need to know about live Christmas trees

Love the fresh scent of a real Christmas tree? You’re not alone — especially not this year.

Christmas tree grower associations across the country say Americans this year are returning to the tradition of a real tree for the holidays, perhaps seeking joy at a time when so many are planning smaller festivities or preparing to be separated from family because of the coronavirus pandemic.

If you’re buying a real tree this year, you might also consider an evergreen that could be planted outside after Christmas, keeping the spirit alive year-round. The University of Illinois Extension released some helpful tips about how to select and care for your tree this year.

The best conifer on the block

How to find the prized tree? Needles should be flexible and not fall off easily. Raise the tree a few inches off the ground and drop it on the trunk end. It is normal for a few inner brown needles to fall, but very few green needles should drop off the tree.

Make sure the trunk or base of the tree is straight and long enough so that it will fit easily into the stand after making additional trunk cuts.

Cut it out