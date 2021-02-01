Fairview Building senior apartment project inches forward in Normal

McLean County approached Laborers' Home Development Corp., a nonprofit organization and affiliate of the Laborers' International Union of North America, a little over a year ago about the restoration project, which is estimated to cost $8.8 million.

The development corporation has built more than 1,000 housing units in the state, and is nearing completion of a similar housing project in Paris. There, LHDC is flipping a 100-year-old high school for affordable senior housing.

County leaders are excited at the chance to work with LHDC to provide a much-needed resource in the community.

"I think the history of that building is that it has always been used in one form or another to serve the community," said McLean County board member Josh Barnett, chair of the property committee. "If you don't have the means to move into some of the other privately-run senior housing developments in the community, this may be an excellent fit for you and still provide a wonderful place for you to reside."