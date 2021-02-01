Fairview Building senior apartment project inches forward in Normal

NORMAL — Renovations inside the Fairview Building for affordable senior housing could begin as early as late this year, depending on state approval.
A little more than a year after proposing a multimillion-dollar restoration of the former McLean County Tuberculosis Sanatorium, 905 N. Main St., Laborers' Home Development Corp. is pushing forward with the project.
Most recently, the developers have applied for competitive tax credits through the Illinois State Historic Preservation Office and the Illinois Housing Development Authority to assist with the renovation project, said Tim Ryan, a marketing representative for LHDC.
If all goes according to plan, construction could begin late this year, he said, though that is a loose goal.
"We've gotten through the first hurdle, which is getting our application to the Illinois Development Housing Authority," said Ryan, adding that it will take "the bulk of the year to get through that."
McLean County approached Laborers' Home Development Corp., a nonprofit organization and affiliate of the Laborers' International Union of North America, a little over a year ago about the restoration project, which is estimated to cost $8.8 million.
The development corporation has built more than 1,000 housing units in the state, and is nearing completion of a similar housing project in Paris. There, LHDC is flipping a 100-year-old high school for affordable senior housing.
County leaders are excited at the chance to work with LHDC to provide a much-needed resource in the community.
"I think the history of that building is that it has always been used in one form or another to serve the community," said McLean County board member Josh Barnett, chair of the property committee. "If you don't have the means to move into some of the other privately-run senior housing developments in the community, this may be an excellent fit for you and still provide a wonderful place for you to reside."
Barnett said the location of the future apartments, which will be next to the McLean County Nursing Home, adds a level of excitement to the project.
Included in the rehabilitation project is an addition to the current structure, which will house the majority of the living units, Ryan said. Inside the historic building will be a few living units as well as a manager's office, a fitness room and a few lounge areas.
Ryan said the addition will not "take away from the historic nature of the building."
Once construction officially begins, Ryan said the project would use an all-local workforce.
