Ferrero announces $75 million expansion in Bloomington

“I am excited about our significant investment in our Bloomington facility,” said Paul Chibe, president and CEO, Ferrero North America, which is based in New Jersey. “The investment in Bloomington will enable continued growth for Ferrero in North America and will create significant opportunities for the Bloomington community. We are excited to grow in Bloomington and look forward to offering strong employment opportunities to the people of Illinois.”

Crunch, 100Grand, SnoCaps, Raisinets, Goobers, Ferrero Rocher and other Ferrero products will be produced there. A total of 383 employees work at the plant.

"As a family company, we are proud to have a long track record of investments in local manufacturing infrastructure over the last 70 years. We are therefore delighted to announce that construction will begin on Ferrero’s first chocolate manufacturing center in North America — a key strategic market for us. This investment represents an important milestone as we continue to expand our offering of high-quality products for consumers across North America,” said Giovanni Ferrero, executive chairman of the Ferrero Group.