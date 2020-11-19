Ferrero announces $75 million expansion in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Confectionery company Ferrero North America on Thursday announced plans to spend $75 million to expand its Bloomington plant, marking the Italian company's first chocolate production plant in North America.
The new chocolate manufacturing center will add 70,000 square feet to the Ferrero plant at 2501 Beich Road.
"Illinois is so proud to welcome the first Ferrero chocolate manufacturing center outside of Europe," said Gov. J.B. Pritzker, in a statement. “This is an investment in the people and community of Bloomington — and my administration is proud to have Ferrero as a community partner in this enterprise zone, spurring new jobs and economic development."
Construction is expected to start in spring. It is expected to create about 50 jobs, the company said.
“I am excited about our significant investment in our Bloomington facility,” said Paul Chibe, president and CEO, Ferrero North America, which is based in New Jersey. “The investment in Bloomington will enable continued growth for Ferrero in North America and will create significant opportunities for the Bloomington community. We are excited to grow in Bloomington and look forward to offering strong employment opportunities to the people of Illinois.”
Crunch, 100Grand, SnoCaps, Raisinets, Goobers, Ferrero Rocher and other Ferrero products will be produced there. A total of 383 employees work at the plant.
"As a family company, we are proud to have a long track record of investments in local manufacturing infrastructure over the last 70 years. We are therefore delighted to announce that construction will begin on Ferrero’s first chocolate manufacturing center in North America — a key strategic market for us. This investment represents an important milestone as we continue to expand our offering of high-quality products for consumers across North America,” said Giovanni Ferrero, executive chairman of the Ferrero Group.
The site previously housed Beich's Candy and Nestle operations. The Beich Road facility was built in 1967 and was acquired by Nestle in 1984.
Ferrero purchased Nestles’ U.S. confectionary business, including the plants in Bloomington and Franklin Park, Illinois, for $2.8 billion
Ferrero has about 3,000 employees in seven offices and eight plants and warehouses in the U.S., the Caribbean and Canada. Its labels include Tic Tac, Nutella, Kinder, Fannie May chocolates, Butterfinger and Baby Ruth.
“North America will be home to our third chocolate manufacturing plant in the world. This investment strengthens our commitment to the region and will play a crucial role in meeting our global growth goals,” said Lapo Civiletti, CEO of the Ferrero Group, in a statement.
The company in the last 18 months also announced the expansion of its North American headquarters in New Jersey and opening of new Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia distribution centers.
This story will be updated.
