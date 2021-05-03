First Mid Insurance acquires 2 Normal agencies

MATTOON — First Mid Insurance Group, a subsidiary of Mattoon-based First Mid Bancshares Inc., has acquired Normal-based Truck Insurance Specialists Inc. and Hometown Insurance Inc.

First Mid reported in a press release that these acquisitions expand its Bloomington-Normal area presence, particularly in the transportation industry. First Mid reported that this also will provide opportunities for expanding the services of its Indianapolis-based specialty finance division, which offers credit facilities to trucking companies.

Truck Insurance owner and president Patrick Patkunas will join First Mid’s senior management team as president of the transportation division. Owner and vice president Jerry Bottorff will remain on the team as a senior producer, as will all the producers and employees of both agencies.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}