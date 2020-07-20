Former Wendy’s exec takes over as CEO of Potbelly

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Potbelly, the Chicago-based sandwich chain hit hard by the pandemic, has hired former Wendy’s executive Robert Wright as its new CEO.

Wright succeeds Alan Johnson, a former BevMo CEO who has been at the helm of Potbelly Corp. since December 2017.

Wright served as chief operating officer at Columbus, Ohio-based Wendy’s for five years, until May 2019, according to his LinkedIn profile. His 30 years of restaurant industry experience include executive roles at Charley’s Grilled Subs and Checkers Drive-In Restaurants.

Potbelly has been trying to turn itself around, a process that was upended by COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. The company said during its earnings call in May that it was considering permanently closing 100 stores after first-quarter revenues fell 11% and net losses totaled $13.3 million. Same-store sales -- sales at restaurants open at least 15 months -- plunged 70% early in the pandemic and saw a 45% decline in May.

Potbelly, which has about 470 restaurants, came under fire when it was approved for $10 million in funding from the federal Paycheck Protection Program meant for small businesses. Under pressure, it returned the money.