Green Gables Bar and Grill in Hudson to close temporarily

Green Gables Bar and Grill will close temporarily starting Dec. 28, its owners said Wednesday in a Facebook post.

HUDSON — Green Gables Bar and Grill will close temporarily starting Dec. 28, its owners said Wednesday in a Facebook post.

“Winter months are our slowest months and we just can’t make it on curbside service alone,” wrote current owners Sandy and Mike Holder of Hudson.

Statewide Tier 3 COVID-19 mitigations closed indoor dining service in November in response to an increase in coronavirus cases.

Additionally, ownership of the Hudson restaurant will shift to the Holders' daughter and her husband, Amy and Kyle Tague, when it reopens at an unspecified date.

“Although these are extremely sad times, we are excited to be the third generation of our family to own Green Gables and carry on Grandpa Ross’s legacy,” the Tagues wrote.

Green Gables will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but will be open again Saturday and Sunday before temporarily shutting down.

Gift cards will be accepted when the restaurant reopens, but refunds will also be offered.

Sandy Holder’s father, Ross, bought the restaurant in 1952.

