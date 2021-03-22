Grocery stores among first affected by COVID-19

Many stores, such as Green Top, increased their online and curbside services.

“That was a decent contribution to our growth and accounted for 3 to 5% of our store sales, and that was something we immediately hit the gas on,” Walters said.

Mark's My Store owner Mark Elliott said his Mattoon supermarket has also been growing its online ordering service during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said this service, which offers curbside pickup and delivery options, is used by customers who prefer not to go shopping in person due to coronavirus concerns and by those who prefer the convenience of having someone else fill up their carts for them.

"It's definitely still popular," Elliott said, adding that his online ordering service's future will likely extend beyond the pandemic.

Elliott said Mark's My Store also has needed to adapt to ongoing supply shortages caused by the pandemic. He said his supermarket has used its flexibility as an independently owned and operated store to seek out meat, bread and other items from a variety of different suppliers than usual.

The grocery industry learned a lot during the pandemic, Walters said.