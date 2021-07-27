 Skip to main content
Here are the states reportedly jockeying for new Rivian plant

Rivian spokesperson Zach Dietmeier in an email confirmed the plans to The Pantagraph and characterized the Normal plant as a "launching pad and a cornerstone for Rivian’s strategy and development for decades to come."

BLOOMINGTON — Let the jockeying for Rivian's new plant begin. 

The electric vehicle startup last week said it wanted to build a production facility in addition to the one in Normal and are scouting locations.

On Tuesday, economic development officials in Missouri said the state would be a "competitive location" for the plant.

"The State of Missouri is closely following investment opportunities within the electric vehicle industry, from vehicle assembly and production to battery manufacturing," said Katie Blake, spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

Blake said Missouri would be a good fit for the second plant.

"Our strategic location, excellent business environment, and existing assets in vehicle assembly, supplier base, and advanced manufacturing platforms would make Missouri a competitive location for any significant facility investment," she said in a statement.

Reuters reported last week that multiple states have bid for the second plant, which requires an estimated 2,000 acres of land.

The project — reportedly including battery cell production — will break ground in the fall, Reuters said.

Reuters also Tuesday said up to $5 billion would be invested and that a site near Mesa, Arizona, is in the running. 

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday reported that Georgia is planning "to make an aggressive push" and recruit Rivian Automotive for a new electric-vehicle factory.

The focus by the state was attributed to "three people familiar with the matter," according to the newspaper. 

"Georgia is expected to pitch a massive development site near Savannah, but other locations closer to metro Atlanta are also being discussed for the factory, said people familiar with the recruitment effort," the paper said.

About 2,200 people work in the company's 503-acre Normal plant, where the R1T truck and R1S SUV are being built. The company is also building 100,000 electric delivery vehicles for Amazon.

The launch of the SUV was recently pushed from June to September because of a global microchip shortage. 

Rivian, founded in 2009 and headquartered in California, raised $2.5 billion in its latest fundraising round. 

