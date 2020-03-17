You are the owner of this article.
Here's how to vote for Beer Nuts in the Coolest Thing Made in Illinois contest
Here's how to vote for Beer Nuts in the Coolest Thing Made in Illinois contest

BLOOMINGTON — Beer Nuts has advanced to the Top 8 of the Illinois’ Manufacturers’ Association “Makers Madness” competition.

The contest is to the name the "Coolest Thing Made in Illinois." About 190,000 votes were cast in the first two rounds, narrowing 260 products to eight. 

The company now faces the Suncast Storage Shed, made by Batavia-based Suncast Corp.

Bloomington-based Beer Nuts started in 1953 and is based at 103 N. Robinson St.

Vote at makersmadnessil.com until Sunday. 

The winner is announced April 1. 

