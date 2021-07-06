Here's when Texas Roadhouse is opening

BLOOMINGTON — Construction of the new Texas Roadhouse restaurant on Bloomington's far east side is progressing, with the location set to open at the end of August.

Amanda Norton, spokeswoman for the Louisville, Kentucky-based restaurant chain, said that construction crews faced some delays because of last month's extreme rain events, but that they're still on track to open before fall.

The restaurant is being erected between the former Toys R Us store and Olive Garden in the Bloomington Commons shopping center, 1701 E. Empire St., where Barnes & Noble, H&R Block and Schnucks also are located.

A hiring center to fill positions at the restaurant is open in the UPS Store, and available jobs are listed at careers.texasroadhouse.com.

The project has been in the works since late 2019, when a site plan for the restaurant was first approved by planning officials. The Bloomington City Council OK'd the plan in February 2020, allowing the 17.9-acre site to be subdivided for the building.

A combined $2,251,394 in building and other construction permits for the new restaurant were issued in early March 2021.

"We’ve been looking at Bloomington for a long time and finally found the right spot – high visibility and major traffic flow," Norton said. "It’s a great town and community."

The restaurant chain has other locations in Champaign, East Peoria, Forsyth and Springfield.

