How these McLean County businesses pledge to keep workers, customers safe

BLOOMINGTON — Rebuilding consumer confidence to encourage people to shop — and be safe — as restrictions are eased amid the COVID-19 pandemic is the goal behind the “CommUNITY Confident” campaign being launched Thursday.
Window decals were distributed Wednesday to businesses in McLean County that have signed a pledge to protect the health and safety of their customers and employees.
The pledge covers maintaining social distancing, washing hands, staying home when sick, sanitizing surfaces, curbing cash handling and limiting customers per square foot.
“We want people to feel confident re-engaging in their old shopping habits,” explained Charlie Moore, president and CEO of the McLean County Chamber of Commerce. “We’re hoping this will help kickstart and get the economy up and running.”
The window decals and pledge are only part of the CommUNITY Initiative. A dedicated website, community-confidence.com, includes resources for businesses as well as a list of businesses and organizations that have signed the pledge. The website was designed by Cybernautics and will include videos and other elements.
More than 50 businesses and organizations have signed the pledge, which can be done online on the website. “We hope to have hundreds,” said Moore.
“The new CommUNITY Confident campaign is exactly what we need,” said Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner. “Not only do we want our businesses to safely open, we want our citizens to feel secure knowing that businesses are taking the necessary precautions to ensure their employees and customers safety is top of mind.”
Moore said patronizing local business as they reopen “allows these employers to rehire employees and that, in turn, that puts the dollars back in the community.”
Chris Koos said, “As mayor of Normal and a small business owner, I applaud our local businesses that have taken the Community Confident Pledge to keep their customers and employees healthy and safe. I strongly encourage all businesses to join me in the pledge.”
The initiative evolved out of a project developed by Meltdown Creative Works after the coronavirus pandemic led to many businesses having to shut down or greatly curtail operations.
“When this happened, we were left reeling — as everybody else was — wondering how to keep ourselves going and help out the community partners we have,” said Jeremy Plume, co-owner and “chief creative juggernaut” of Meltdown, a custom graphics design, screen-printing and sign firm with sites in Bloomington and Peoria.
“A lot of our customers … got hit pretty hard,” said Plume.
His team came up with a CommUNITY logo as a way to emphasize we are all in this together. That led to the idea of selling branded t-shirts with the participating business’ logo on the front and the CommUNITY logo on the back, selling the shirts and sharing the proceeds.
More than 600 shirts sold in the first month, yielding $6,000 to help the businesses.
Plume said “it’s mind-blowing” how the effort has grown as more partners became involved.
