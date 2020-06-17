How these McLean County businesses pledge to keep workers, customers safe

The initiative evolved out of a project developed by Meltdown Creative Works after the coronavirus pandemic led to many businesses having to shut down or greatly curtail operations.

“When this happened, we were left reeling — as everybody else was — wondering how to keep ourselves going and help out the community partners we have,” said Jeremy Plume, co-owner and “chief creative juggernaut” of Meltdown, a custom graphics design, screen-printing and sign firm with sites in Bloomington and Peoria.

“A lot of our customers … got hit pretty hard,” said Plume.

His team came up with a CommUNITY logo as a way to emphasize we are all in this together. That led to the idea of selling branded t-shirts with the participating business’ logo on the front and the CommUNITY logo on the back, selling the shirts and sharing the proceeds.

More than 600 shirts sold in the first month, yielding $6,000 to help the businesses.

Plume said “it’s mind-blowing” how the effort has grown as more partners became involved.

