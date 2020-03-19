Hy-Vee bans outside bags, to install shields at checkout in response to COVID-19

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee will prohibit reusable grocery bags brought in from the outside and will install plastic shields at checkout lanes, both in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The grocery store chain, which has a store in Bloomington, announced the change on its website Thursday.
The ban on outside bags takes effect Friday. The store previously announced it is reducing its hours to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily to allow for more cleaning and restocking time and reduce stress on employees.
"Because it is not always easy to know the sanitization procedures customers are taking at their homes to keep the bags clean, this is one more way the grocer is helping prevent the spread of the virus," the company statement said.
Customers also will start seeing temporary window panels installed at checkouts to help provide an additional layer of protection for both employees and customers.
The panels are in place in Des Moines-area stores and will be installed in all other Hy-Vee locations over the next few days.
“The spread of this virus is asking us all to take extraordinary measures and change the way we live our lives,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president, in the statement. “We are continuing to adapt at Hy-Vee so that we can serve our customers and keep everyone in our stores as safe and healthy as possible.”