Illinois deli meats company relocating to Missouri

ST. LOUIS — Meat maker Deli Star will relocate to St. Louis in a move expected to bring 475 jobs.

The company is renovating 104,080 square feet of space at the Villa Lighting Building at 3049 Chouteau Ave. The new facility represents more than $99 million in capital investment, according to the Missouri Department of Economic Development, which announced the move on Tuesday.

Production is expected to begin in 2022.

Deli Star was headquartered for 34 years in Fayetteville, Illinois. The company relocated to the city after a fire in January destroyed its production facilities.

Deli Star makes sous-vide proteins, slow cooked meats, deli logs, protein salads, sauces and plant-based proteins.

