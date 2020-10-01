Illinois launches small business COVID safety program to help workers and customers returning to the office

“Our consultation program has been going on for years,” Matulis said. “We have people on staff who deal with that in general. Basically, any business with 250 employees or fewer can come to us for help with health and safety matters, and that has existed pre-coronavirus.”

Matulis said helping small businesses implement best safety practices during the pandemic will “provide a heightened level of exposure” to the ongoing federal program, which offers workplace health and safety “consultation and correction, not enforcement.”

The “Back to Business” program will pair Department of Labor health and safety consultants with small businesses based on industry expertise, Matulis said. The one-hour consultation will review the physical operation, identify best practices and find ways to implement them.

For safety reasons, the consultations will take place virtually during the pandemic, Matulis said.

In addition, businesses can participate in a voluntary self-certification program by completing a series of online modules at the Department of Labor website. Businesses that successfully complete the program can print a certificate to “show employees and visitors that necessary measures have been addressed to keep them safe and healthy,” according to the website.