Illinois residents should stay home to stop coronavirus. Why are big box stores packed?

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BELLEVILLE — Renee Kruenegel almost turned around and went home when she saw how many cars were parked outside the Walmart in Highland on Tuesday.

But it had been three weeks since the 51-year-old grandmother of seven had stocked up on groceries, so she braved the store despite concerns about catching COVID-19.

"There were so many people in there, it freaked me out," Kruenegel said. "But the milk we were using was expired."

Kruenegel bought everything she needed and left quickly. But she said she was "amazed" by the number of shoppers in the store who disregarded social distancing guidelines unless they were shown where to stand.

"People were just coming up next to you and squeezing behind you," Kruenegel said. "(Walmart) has spots on the floor to show you where to stand in the checkout line, but when there's no spot, it's like, 'Whatever.'"

Public health officials are starting to see clusters of cases break out in essential businesses, said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health.

"Although these businesses need to continue operating, they must take steps to protect both the employees and the customers," Ezike said Thursday.