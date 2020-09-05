Illinois sites have labor movement ties

Illinois has two National Park Service sites: the Abraham Lincoln home in Springfield and historic Pullman on Chicago’s South Side.
Because Labor Day parades and gatherings are COVID restricted, Pullman is hosting a Facebook Live event at 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Labor Day. Registration and details are on Facebook at “Labor Day 2020 – Pullman National Monument.”
The event’s theme is “Our Work–Then, Now, Tomorrow.” Highlights will include the work done at Pullman historically, contemporary work skills and a look to the future.
Pullman is a story rich in industrial, railroad and labor history. George M. Pullman perfected the overnight railroad sleeping cars that bore his name. He built his first prototype in Bloomington in 1858-59. As the Civil War closed, he completed his “Pioneer,” a lavish car that became the epitome of quality travel in the 19th century.
Pullman shrewdly built an integrated enterprise. He not only built the cars, he leased them to the railroads, charging extra fare for passengers. He employed formerly enslaved African Americans as porters, the car’s servants. In 1880-81, Pullman secretly acquired land south of Chicago and built his “model town,” which includes his factories, worker housing, stores, a school, church and library. All the homes were controlled by Pullman, which he rented to his workers. There were no taverns and saloons, Pullman’s Hotel Florence was the only liquor establishment in town, reserved for visitors, not for workers.
Chicago-bound tourists often visited Pullman to see the homes, a step above most contemporary working class housing. But Pullman’s quest for total control eventually led to a massive labor confrontation.
In 1893, the country went into Depression. Pullman cut wages and hours at his plant but refused to lower rents, leaving some workers with a paycheck worth pennies. After refusing his workers’ entreaties to lower rents, the workforce struck in May 1894.
That summer the new American Railway Union was holding its first convention in Chicago. Hearing the Pullman workers’ plight, the ARU sent a delegation to visit the magnate. He refused their entreaties. Rather than striking, railroad workers refused to move any train that carried a Pullman car. The movement encompassed railroad workers in 27 states, bringing the country to a standstill.
Railroad management began attaching Pullman cars to mail trains. They then said the workers were obstructing the U.S. Mail. The U.S. attorney general, Richard Olney, was a railroad lawyer. Olney convinced President Grover Cleveland to dispatch federal marshals and troops to move trains. Chaos, riot and bloodshed ensued. The boycott and strike were broken. The Pullman boycott and strike stands as one of the most comprehensive industrial actions in U.S. history.
From 1925-1937, African-American Pullman Porters and Maids agitated for their rights. Many railroad unions were racially exclusive and refused the porters membership. They formed their own organization, the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters, becoming the first successful African American led labor union. The Brotherhood members and its president, A. Phillip Randolph, became stalwarts of the Civil Rights struggle.
Sponsoring organizations for the Labor Day Facebook at Pullman event include the National Park Service, Illinois Department of Natural Resources Historic Sites, Chicago Federation of Labor, Illinois Labor History Society, Historic Pullman Foundation and the A. Phillip Randolph National Pullman Porters Museum.
17 historical clippings of BloNo celebrating Labor Day
Mike Matejka is the legislative director of the Great Plains Laborers' District Council.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.