Illinois sites have labor movement ties

Chicago-bound tourists often visited Pullman to see the homes, a step above most contemporary working class housing. But Pullman’s quest for total control eventually led to a massive labor confrontation.

In 1893, the country went into Depression. Pullman cut wages and hours at his plant but refused to lower rents, leaving some workers with a paycheck worth pennies. After refusing his workers’ entreaties to lower rents, the workforce struck in May 1894.

That summer the new American Railway Union was holding its first convention in Chicago. Hearing the Pullman workers’ plight, the ARU sent a delegation to visit the magnate. He refused their entreaties. Rather than striking, railroad workers refused to move any train that carried a Pullman car. The movement encompassed railroad workers in 27 states, bringing the country to a standstill.

Railroad management began attaching Pullman cars to mail trains. They then said the workers were obstructing the U.S. Mail. The U.S. attorney general, Richard Olney, was a railroad lawyer. Olney convinced President Grover Cleveland to dispatch federal marshals and troops to move trains. Chaos, riot and bloodshed ensued. The boycott and strike were broken. The Pullman boycott and strike stands as one of the most comprehensive industrial actions in U.S. history.