Illinois unemployment claims dip slightly as state reopens

The Department of Labor also reported figures for the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program for the week that ended June 13, two weeks earlier than the other unemployment numbers. PEUC is another federally-funded program that extends benefits for up to 13 weeks for people who have exhausted their state-funded benefits. That was down 15 percent from the week before.

First-time PEUC claims during that week in mid-June totaled 32,604, a decrease of 14 percent from the prior week.

On Friday, June 26, Illinois entered Phase 4 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s reopening plan. That allowed many retail establishments to reopen. Bars and restaurants also were allowed to open for indoor dining while schools were allowed to reopen for in-person summer learning programs, all subject to capacity limits and social distancing requirements.