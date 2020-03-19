Illinois unemployment claims skyrocket as coronavirus pandemic causes workplaces to shut down

A person is considered to be actively seeking work as long as they’re prepared to return to work as soon as the employer reopens, according to the Department of Employment Security’s website.

The state has made other exceptions to the normal requirements to receive unemployment benefits, too. Usually, leaving a job to care for a child is considered voluntary, and would mean a person would not qualify for benefits.

But an executive order from Gov. J.B. Pritzker has closed public and private schools around the state at least through March 30, and some are already planning to stay closed longer. The state recognizes that a parent staying home with a child likely has no other child care option, and would consider that person eligible for unemployment benefits.

It has been just over a week since the World Health Organization officially declared that the COVID-19 outbreak is a pandemic. In Illinois, the number of confirmed cases of the disease has been growing exponentially in recent days.

Pritzker announced on Wednesday that cases had nearly doubled in one day, bringing the state’s total to 288.