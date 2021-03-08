Jewel-Osco’s 850 warehouse workers and drivers reach deal avoiding strike

The union representing Jewel-Osco’s 850 warehouse workers and drivers reached a tentative agreement with the grocery chain late Sunday night, averting a strike.

Teamsters Local 710, which represents warehouse workers, drivers and dispatchers based at Jewel’s Melrose Park distribution center, said in a statement it reached a tentative agreement on a five-year contract after lengthy negotiations. The agreement will be sent to union members for a ratification vote in the coming weeks.

“The situation was not looking good yesterday, and we were literally 15 minutes away from going on strike when the employer (Jewel) finally realized just how serious the situation was,” Mike Cales, the union’s secretary-treasurer, said in a news release.

Mary Frances Trucco, a spokeswoman for Jewel, confirmed Monday the grocery chain reached a tentative agreement with the union.

Last month, nearly 98% of the 578 members who participated voted in favor of authorizing a strike. The union’s previous contract expired Saturday.

For several weeks, the union said it had been bargaining over health care contributions, better staffing levels and a reduced reliance on third-party workers. The union has said Jewel is understaffed, which has caused mandatory overtime for some employees.

