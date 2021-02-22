Jewel-Osco warehouse workers and drivers authorize strike as contract expiration looms

Jewel-Osco warehouse workers and drivers have voted to authorize a strike as contract negotiations continue without agreement on key pay and benefits issues.

The strike authorization vote Friday gives the bargaining committee the power to call a strike at any point while negotiations are ongoing. The contract expires March 6.

Teamsters Local 710 represents more than 850 Jewel-Osco warehouse workers, drivers, and dispatchers out of the Melrose Park distribution center, which serves all 180-plus stores in the region. Nearly 98% of the 578 members who voted were in favor of authorizing a strike.

The union has said that Jewel-Osco is demanding concessions from workers in the contract even after a year of hefty profits.

“710 wants a fair and equitable agreement that addresses the egregious issues our members have had to put up with for far too long,” Mike Cales, the union’s secretary-treasurer, said in a news release the day before the vote. “A strike may be the only way for the company to finally understand that, and our members have the full support of this Local if that’s the route they want to go.”

Jewel-Osco, the largest grocery chain in the Chicago area by store count, did not immediately respond on Monday.