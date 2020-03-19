Kohl's to temporarily close outlets nationwide, including Bloomington's Eastland Mall store, beginning 7 p.m. today

Kohl’s has announced it will temporarily close its stores nationwide, including its Eastland Mall Store in Bloomington, beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday as the result of the escalating COVID-19 pandemic.

Efforts to reach the Bloomington store, 1615 E. Empire St., were unsuccessful but the store's website and phone system confirmed it was closing at 7 p.m.

In a statement released by the American department store chain, the company said: “To demonstrate our support of the efforts underway to contain the spread of the coronavirus, we are closing all Kohl’s stores through at least April 1."

Additionally, Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer, announced: “We will continue to serve customers on Kohls.com and our Kohl’s App, and we look forward to reopening our stores soon to serve families across the country.”

Kohl’s will continue to serve its customers through Kohls.com and the Kohl’s App and will ship their desired items directly to their homes.

Kohl’s said it will provide further updates, including news on store reopenings, at Corporate.Kohls.com.

